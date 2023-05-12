Iowa City Starbucks becomes first in the state to form a union

An Iowa City Starbucks has now become the first in the state to form a union.
By KCRG Staff
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 6:21 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - An Iowa City Starbucks has now become the first in the state to form a union.

A post on the union’s Facebook page said the vote was 25 to 0 in favor of unionizing.

The employees from the Clinton Street location posted a video on Twitter in March announcing they had filed a petition to unionize.

Workers said they unionized due to safety concerns, wages, and inconsistent schedules.

The coffee shop held an event earlier this week for community members and employees to show their support in favor of unionizing.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people have died after a crash near Yankton, South Dakota.
2 Sioux City residents dead after pursuit near Yankton ends in crash
This photo shows police arresting a man in the Loess Hill Elementary parking lot.
Police: Intoxicated man causes lockouts at 2 Sioux City schools
(Source: AP)
3-year-old’s death sparks investigation by Ida Co. Sheriff’s Office & Iowa DCI
Sheriff: Nebraska man arrested after hostage situation involving an explosive
Ken Anderson was retiring after 28 years of delivering mail, so the post office congratulated...
Mail carrier dies in crash hours before retirement

Latest News

The Iowa Supreme Court chamber in the Iowa Judicial Building on Feb. 22, 2023.
Iowa Supreme Court puts off decision on whether state must pay for transgender care
Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds
Reynolds sued for cutting Pandemic unemployment benefits
100 Bikes for 100 Kids
Siouxland track & field athletes punch tickets to state meet