Iowa man accused of killing his mother has trial pushed back

PRIMGHAR, Iowa (KIWA) - A trial for a Rock Rapids man accused of committing murder in Sheldon in March has been postponed.

According to KIWA Radio, Nathaniel Kassel, 41, of Rock Rapids is accused in the death of his mother, Jody Lynn Duskin, 62, whose body was found inside her home. Charges of operating a vehicle without the owner’s consent and dominion or control of a firearm by a felon were dismissed. Kassel filed a written plea of not guilty to the murder charge.

Kassel’s pretrial conference had been scheduled for May 15 with his trial scheduled for June 20, but his legal team has asked for a postponement.

The new date for Kassel’s trial has been pushed back to the middle of August.

