‘It’s the Lord’: Woman gives birth to 2 sets of identical twins

An Alabama couple recently welcomed two sets of identical twins to their family. (Source: WVTM, FAMILY PHOTOS, CNN)
By Magdala Louissaint
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 4:17 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WVTM) - For one family in Alabama, Mother’s Day is going to be a little extra special this year.

The Carmack family recently welcomed quadruplets with two sets of identical twins.

Michael and Hannah Carmack found out about their new additions in October of last year and after the shock wore off, they looked to their pastor for guidance.

Hannah Carmack said they weren’t planning on having any more kids as she was wanting to go on a church mission trip to South Africa last November.

“We were told not everybody is chosen for something like this,” Michael Carmack said. “We’ve been chosen because we didn’t go through fertility, it’s the Lord.”

On March 14, Hannah Carmack delivered the quadruplets via C-section. Evelyn led her siblings out followed by David, Daniel and Adeline.

Doctors said all of the babies arrived healthy.

“It’s incredible to watch all the milestones being broken,” Michael Carmack said.

Now, the Carmack family is looking for a little help when it comes to remodeling their house before welcoming their new additions home.

The couple has an 8-year-old daughter already and with the babies expected to leave the hospital soon, they have started a GoFundMe to help with the cost of the remodel.

“I think this is the legacy that’s been given to us and we’re going to run with it,” Michael Carmack said.

Copyright 2023 WVTM via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

