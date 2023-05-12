Northwestern softball prepares for NAIA softball tournament opening round

ORANGE CITY, Iowa (KTIV) - For the first time in five years, the Northwestern softball team is heading to the NAIA National Softball Tournament.

“There’s a lot of excitement. We really planned for this from when the season started, that was really the goal. We put in a lot of work, so we’re here, let’s go,” said Shane Bouman, Northwestern softball head coach.

It’s the Red Raiders’ fourth NAIA tournament appearance in program history.

Wheels are up to Klamath Falls, Oregon for an opening round matchup with Embry-Riddle. Even on the big stage, head coach Shane Bouman is reminding his team to play with confidence.

“You’ve got to be the best you can be if you’re going to be that person. And in big games, big atmospheres, the best ones, you’ve got to play at a really, really high level, and everybody else has to play their role and may play above their role. That’s what we expect, and that’s why we play sports,” said Bouman.

The GPAC regular season champions know the task at hand. The goal is to get key hits in big situations, keep moving the ball, and play solid defense.

“We’re just going to do the same thing. Like we’re going to compete, we’re going to hustle, we’re going to be tough. We’re going to do our five things,” said Kameryn Etherington, Northwestern junior pitcher/utility.

It’s been a record-breaking season for the Red Raiders, but that stems from the close bond and strong culture the team has created.

“We’re just having fun. We’re going out there, we’re competing, we’re encouraging each other. It’s really fun. When someone else does something good, we try to build on that and do something ourselves, and just constant cheering. It’s just great. It’s just been fun,” said Etherington.

The season’s work will be put on display Monday, May 15 as the Red Raiders aim to keep moving their name through the bracket.

“The postseason is not forgiving, and that’s what makes it so awesome,” said Bouman.

The Red Raiders earned the two seed in the Klamath Falls bracket and will face third-seeded Embry-Riddle on Monday, May 15 at 2 p.m. CT.

