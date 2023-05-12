Officials set firm deadline for new jail complex to open

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Woodbury County officials say the new jail complex near 28th Street and Outer Drive will open by Sept. 14.

The authority’s chairmen tell us while the project initially went over budget, it hasn’t exceeded an updated estimate, and the extra money is being paid by federal COVID-19 funds.

Woodbury County Law Enforcement Authority commissioners seemed to come to a consensus Friday to allow the authority’s chairman personally authorize expenditures up to $50,000. Currently, policy caps those expenditures at $25,000. Commissioners will officially vote on the policy at their next meeting.

“(If) with every dime that we spend out there we have to call a meeting, we have to post the meeting properly, etc, etc. Creates a delay in the process again, and we were just talking about that we don’t want delays,” said Chairman Ron Wieck.

Even if the new proposal passes in the future, the other two commissioners are notified and the expenses are added to a public agenda.

And the LEC authority chairman wanted to make it clear he sees the Sept. 14 opening date as pretty much set in stone. And he says that’s because every day there’s construction it costs thousands of dollars and so no extensions are going to be granted.

“As we get closer to the end of the process, things can come up the need to have a decision on right away. And that was the goal of that discussion today,” said Wieck.

The authority also discussed purchasing a new dishwasher for the complex, instead of transferring the one from the current jail. Commissioners acknowledged it may be cheaper to transfer the old dishwasher, but it’s already in its sixth year of use in a ten-year life cycle.

The new dishwasher would cost about $83,000.

