Officials set firm deadline for new jail complex to open

Construction at the project site continued on Friday despite threatening weather.
Construction at the project site continued on Friday despite threatening weather.(KTIV)
By Matt Hoffmann
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 1:13 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Woodbury County officials say the new jail complex near 28th Street and Outer Drive will open by Sept. 14.

The authority’s chairmen tell us while the project initially went over budget, it hasn’t exceeded an updated estimate, and the extra money is being paid by federal COVID-19 funds.

Woodbury County Law Enforcement Authority commissioners seemed to come to a consensus Friday to allow the authority’s chairman personally authorize expenditures up to $50,000. Currently, policy caps those expenditures at $25,000. Commissioners will officially vote on the policy at their next meeting.

“(If) with every dime that we spend out there we have to call a meeting, we have to post the meeting properly, etc, etc. Creates a delay in the process again, and we were just talking about that we don’t want delays,” said Chairman Ron Wieck.

Even if the new proposal passes in the future, the other two commissioners are notified and the expenses are added to a public agenda.

And the LEC authority chairman wanted to make it clear he sees the Sept. 14 opening date as pretty much set in stone. And he says that’s because every day there’s construction it costs thousands of dollars and so no extensions are going to be granted.

“As we get closer to the end of the process, things can come up the need to have a decision on right away. And that was the goal of that discussion today,” said Wieck.

The authority also discussed purchasing a new dishwasher for the complex, instead of transferring the one from the current jail. Commissioners acknowledged it may be cheaper to transfer the old dishwasher, but it’s already in its sixth year of use in a ten-year life cycle.

The new dishwasher would cost about $83,000.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people have died after a crash near Yankton, South Dakota.
2 Sioux City residents dead after pursuit near Yankton ends in crash
This photo shows police arresting a man in the Loess Hill Elementary parking lot.
Police: Intoxicated man causes lockouts at 2 Sioux City schools
(Source: AP)
3-year-old’s death sparks investigation by Ida Co. Sheriff’s Office & Iowa DCI
Sheriff: Nebraska man arrested after hostage situation involving an explosive
Ken Anderson was retiring after 28 years of delivering mail, so the post office congratulated...
Mail carrier dies in crash hours before retirement

Latest News

Iowa mayor shows off town's improvements
Authorities investigating burglaries in Hull, IA
The Iowa Supreme Court chamber in the Iowa Judicial Building on Feb. 22, 2023.
Iowa Supreme Court puts off decision on whether state must pay for transgender care
Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds
Reynolds sued for cutting Pandemic unemployment benefits