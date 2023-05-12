Opportunities Unlimited’s “You’ve Been Ticketed” program continues helmet safety in Siouxland

FILE - Children smile with their tickets after being spotted wearing their helmets.
By Tosin Ehikioya
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 5:21 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Opportunities Unlimited’s “You’ve Been Ticketed” program continues to help the children in Siouxland with helmet safety.

This summer marks the 9th consecutive year of Opportunities Unlimited’s partnership with the Sioux City Police Department and local Siouxland Dairy Queens through the “You’ve Been Ticketed” program.

As an extension of OU’s Gotta Brain, Getta Helmet program, “You’ve Been Ticketed” is designed to encourage children to wear helmets while riding their bikes.

Children seen wearing their helmets while riding bikes, scooters, or skateboards, by either the Sioux City Police Officers or Volunteer Trailblazers, will receive a ticket for one free Dairy Queen ice cream cone. Children practicing proper bicycle safety are rewarded with a sweet treat, Police Officers can connect with more children in a positive and supportive manner, and Dairy Queen promotes community outreach.

Opportunities Unlimited also benefits from “You’ve Been Ticketed” by promoting brain injury awareness in the Siouxland Community.

“It is our hope that if we prevent just one brain injury, we feel like it’s been a success. Through Gotta Brain, Getta Helmet, and “You’ve Been Ticketed”, just a couple of local programs, we are able to further support our mission and spread awareness of brain injury prevention.” said President and CEO, Jennifer McCabe.

