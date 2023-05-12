Sioux City Garden Club holding Green Thumb Plant Sale

Some of the flowers available at this year's sale.
Some of the flowers available at this year's sale.(KTIV)
By Nick Reis
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 3:52 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Mother’s Day is just around the corner, and if you’re looking for a last-minute gift, there’s a great option right here in Sioux City.

Saturday from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., the Sioux City Garden Club will be holding its annual Green Thumb Plant Sale at Redeemer Lutheran Church. It’s been a tradition for over 25 years and all the money raised this year goes towards the Garden Clubs’ Garden Grants. Those grants are awarded to nonprofits for beautification projects, food growing, and educational purposes like children’s teaching gardens. Additionally, many of the plants in the sale were grown and donated by the club members themselves.

”A great majority of these plants all come from our members, so they’re locally grown plants, you know that they’ll thrive,” said LaVone Sopher, President of the Sioux City Garden Club. “We also have a good selection of plants that we partner with Southdale Nurseries for. So, almost anything you could want, we have.”

The sale features all types of plants, ranging from annual and perennial flowers, houseplants, veggies and herbs, all for cheaper prices than you’d typically find at a nursery. Additionally, if you visit the Plant Sale, you’ll also have the opportunity to join the Garden Club if you’re interested.

