Siouxland non-profit “Beauty Amidst The Ashes” hosting 2nd annual 100 Bikes for 100 Kids

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -Summertime is almost here. Kids will finish school and look for things to keep them busy.

For the second straight year a Newell, Iowa, non-profit is leading an effort to help foster kids one bike at a time.

Learning how to ride a bike is something every kid should have the opportunity to do, and “Beauty Amidst The Ashes” has collected 100 bikes that will be donated to kids in Iowa foster care.

“As a kid, a bike gives adventure, it gives independence and it just builds memories in childhood,” said Diana Christiansen, the Business & Finance Manager for “Beauty Amidst The Ashes.”

For those reasons Carl Christiansen, the founder of “Beauty Amidst The Ashes”, decided to pursue 100 bikes for 100 kids.

The inspiration? RAGBRAI, and Christiansen’s plans to take part.

“He thought, why don’t we try and get 100 bikes for 100 kids in foster care, how cool would that be. Because foster kids don’t get to bring a lot of things home with them when they’re taken from homes and placed in different ones,” said Shaylee Christiansen, Carl Christiansen’s wife.

But, these bikes will be able to stay with the kids no matter where their journey takes them.

The donation is a collaborative effort, which started with companies and people willing to support the cause.

“When we started to collect the bikes up here and as the number of bikes started to grow and more and more bikes were coming into out barn loft where we’re storing the bikes. It actually kind of chokes you up when you come in and see all these new bikes,” said Diana.

Half of the bikes will be brought to LSI in Sioux City. The other half will be brought to Four Oaks Family and Children Services in Ankeny, Iowa, where they will be given out to the kids.

