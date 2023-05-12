Siouxland track & field athletes punch tickets to state meet

By Amber Salas and Jayson Moeller
Published: May. 11, 2023 at 10:19 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ORANGE CITY, Iowa (KTIV) - Thursday was a big day for track and field athletes across the state of Iowa as they gave everything they had to try and punch their tickets to the state meet in Des Moines.

The top two finishers in each event automatically punch their tickets.

There were state qualifying meets all around Siouxland including Class 3A in Orange City, and Class 1A at Lawton-Bronson.

Results from Class 1A in Lawton can be found here.

Class 2A results from Sheldon can be found here.

