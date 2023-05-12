Tornadoes likely Friday night in Siouxland

**Tornado Watch for central and western Siouxland until 9pm**

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Clouds have remained overhead for many of us in Siouxland with a few showers throughout the daytime hours. As the afternoon moves along, instability increases creating the possibility for strong severe storms to impact much of Siouxland.

Tonight, western and central Siouxland are under a Tornado Watch until 9 pm with many of us under a level three enhanced risk of seeing severe storms. Large hail and strong winds are also a possibility with these thunderstorms. Be sure to stay weather aware as these storms continue to push through the KTIV viewing area. Lows will stay warm in the lower 60s.

Storms will once again be a possibility tomorrow, with a majority of the severe threat in eastern Siouxland. Highs for the day will be in the upper 70s.

We could continue to see showers and thunderstorms into the nighttime hours Saturday. Lows will be in the upper 50s.

Sunday should round out these rainy days we’ve been having as of late. Highs will be in the upper 60s.

Monday will be partly cloudy with highs in the lower 70s.

Tuesday will be warmer in the upper 70s with lots of sunshine.

As we head into the middle of the work week, conditions stay nice for our Wednesday getting into the lower 80s with mostly sunny skies.

