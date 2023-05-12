Woman charged in connection to Laurel murders pleads not guilty

HARTINGTON, Neb. (KTIV) - A woman accused of taking part in the quadruple murder in Laurel, Nebraska has entered her plea

Court documents state Carrie Jones pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder, tampering with evidence and accessory to a felony. Carrie Jones is the wife of Jason Jones, the man who allegedly killed four people in Laurel back in August 2022.

Jason allegedly killed a family of three - Gene, Janet and Dana Twiford - and another woman, Michele Ebeling. Carrie’s murder charge comes from the death of Gene Twiford.

Back on May 8, Jason also pleaded not guilty to his charges. Jason and Carrie are scheduled to be back in court on July 24 for their pre-trial conferences.

