Woman charged in connection to Laurel murders pleads not guilty

Carrie Jones (left) attended the hearing in-person on Wednesday.
Carrie Jones (left) attended the hearing in-person on Wednesday.(KTIV)
By Dean Welte
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 3:40 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARTINGTON, Neb. (KTIV) - A woman accused of taking part in the quadruple murder in Laurel, Nebraska has entered her plea

Court documents state Carrie Jones pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder, tampering with evidence and accessory to a felony. Carrie Jones is the wife of Jason Jones, the man who allegedly killed four people in Laurel back in August 2022.

Jason allegedly killed a family of three - Gene, Janet and Dana Twiford - and another woman, Michele Ebeling. Carrie’s murder charge comes from the death of Gene Twiford.

Back on May 8, Jason also pleaded not guilty to his charges. Jason and Carrie are scheduled to be back in court on July 24 for their pre-trial conferences.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people have died after a crash near Yankton, South Dakota.
2 Sioux City residents dead after pursuit near Yankton ends in crash
This photo shows police arresting a man in the Loess Hill Elementary parking lot.
Police: Intoxicated man causes lockouts at 2 Sioux City schools
(Source: AP)
3-year-old’s death sparks investigation by Ida Co. Sheriff’s Office & Iowa DCI
Sheriff: Nebraska man arrested after hostage situation involving an explosive
Photo of one the airplanes that will be used. The “boom” that extends behind the aircraft...
Low-flying aircraft could be seen over Siouxland for a few months

Latest News

Nathaniel Kassel
Iowa man accused of killing his mother has trial pushed back
Viles of blood that were donated at the event
Donation event looks to ‘Lift up the Blood Supply’ in Sioux City
Some of the flowers available at this year's sale.
Sioux City Garden Club holding Green Thumb Plant Sale
Construction at the project site continued on Friday despite threatening weather.
Officials set firm deadline for new jail complex to open