Burt County tornado injures 2 people, damages more than a dozen homes

By Tosin Ehikiya
Published: May. 13, 2023 at 6:16 PM CDT
BURT COUNTY, Neb (KTIV) - A tornado in Burt County injured two people and one person still remains in the hospital, according to Burt County Emergency Management.

The National Weather Service issued numerous tornado warnings and northeast Nebraska saw the worst of the tornado activity.

15 houses were damaged in rural Burt County and 50 outbuildings and an irrigation system were also damaged due to the tornado.

Two people suffered head and facial injuries. One person still remains hospitalized. The National Weather Service surveyed the damage today and is expected to rate the tornado soon.

The tornado that hit Burt County was a half-mile wide according to emergency management but fortunately, the tornado missed Lyons Nebraska.

