Country singer Dustin Lynch is coming to Arnolds Park Amusement Park

ARNOLDS PARK, Iowa (KTIV) - Arnolds Park Amusement Park is excited to announce country music star Dustin Lynch will be performing in concert.

“We are thrilled to welcome Dustin Lynch to Arnolds Park Amusement Park for what is sure to be an unforgettable night of country music,” said Jon Pausley, Arnolds Park Amusement Park CEO. “We know that our guests will love hearing Dustin’s chart-topping hits and experiencing Preservation Plaza’s unique ambiance.”

The concert will take place on Preservation Plaza on Friday, July 21 and gates will open at 6:30 p.m.

Tickets for the Dustin Lynch concert at Arnolds Park Amusement Park go on sale Ticket prices start at $45+ fees.

