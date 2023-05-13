Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis visits Siouxland as special guest speaker for 3rd annual Feenstra Family Picnic

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -Saturday afternoon, one of the top projected candidates for the Republican presidential nomination was in Sioux Center, IA showing support for a local congressman.

Hundreds of people attended Congressman Randy Feenstra’s annual family picnic.

The big draw this year was Florida’s current Governor, Ron DeSantis, who many anticipate will throw his name into the presidential race soon.

“We had well over 700 people here at the 3rd annual Feenstra Family Picnic to hear a hopeful presidential candidate,” said Rep. Feenstra

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds, and Senator Joni Ernst also made appearances along with a handful of other elected officials.

Much of the conversation from all the speakers revolved around the same topics, but one topic really energized the crowd.

“Obviously making sure our farm producers are taken care of, making sure that we are energy independent, we have the number one bio fuels industry in the world, the big thing that he got a standing ovation for was building the wall,” said Rep. Feenstra

“I do think that as big as the border is we have got great border patrol, even if you had good policy which we don’t now, but if you did. You can’t do it with personnel alone, you do need a wall constructed along the southern border,” said Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis

Many comparisons were made between the states of Iowa and Florida by both Gov. Reynolds and Gov. DeSantis.

“We have two strong Governors that are built on focusing on conservatism, and that’s what we heard today, fiscal conservatism, making sure that our children’s education is run by the parents, that parents decide children’s education,” said Rep. Feenstra

Once the speeches at the event were done, Gov. DeSantis spent some time visiting with attendees and other elected officials at the picnic.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.