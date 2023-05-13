GALLERY: Storms roll through Siouxland May 12

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Communities throughout Siouxland saw storms and tornadoes on May 12. We got numerous photos from viewers showing the storms and we collected them into this photo gallery.

We also got the video shown below, which shows a funnel cloud in the Sioux City area. The person that took this video was underneath the Veterans Memorial Bridge Friday night and was looking towards South Sioux City.

