GALLERY: Storms roll through Siouxland May 12

Caption
By KTIV Staff
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 10:04 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Communities throughout Siouxland saw storms and tornadoes on May 12. We got numerous photos from viewers showing the storms and we collected them into this photo gallery.

We also got the video shown below, which shows a funnel cloud in the Sioux City area. The person that took this video was underneath the Veterans Memorial Bridge Friday night and was looking towards South Sioux City.

If you have a photo you’d like to share, send it to connect@ktiv.com.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people have died after a crash near Yankton, South Dakota.
2 Sioux City residents dead after pursuit near Yankton ends in crash
This photo shows police arresting a man in the Loess Hill Elementary parking lot.
Police: Intoxicated man causes lockouts at 2 Sioux City schools
(Source: AP)
3-year-old’s death sparks investigation by Ida Co. Sheriff’s Office & Iowa DCI
Sheriff: Nebraska man arrested after hostage situation involving an explosive
Photo of one the airplanes that will be used. The “boom” that extends behind the aircraft...
Low-flying aircraft could be seen over Siouxland for a few months

Latest News

Funnel cloud seen in the Sioux City area.
Video of funnel cloud in the Sioux City area
This photo was taken in Newcastle, Neb. Submitted by Cohen Paden.
Storm Photos from May 12
Woodbury County Jail Update
Alfredo Castellanos-Rosales
Man wanted for Dakota Dunes murder apprehended in Mexico