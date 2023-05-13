Man wanted for Dakota Dunes murder apprehended in Mexico

Alfredo Castellanos-Rosales
Alfredo Castellanos-Rosales(Rae Shoultz)
By Dean Welte
Published: May. 12, 2023 at 8:03 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
DAKOTA DUNES, S.D. (KTIV) - The man authorities believe was responsible for a murder in Dakota Dunes, South Dakota has been apprehended.

According to the U.S. Marshals, Alfredo Castellanos-Rosales was captured in Mexico on May 12. Authorities say he was expelled from Mexico and turned over to the U.S. Marshals at Laredo, Texas. He is to remain in custody in Texas until he is extradited back to South Dakota.

The 39-year-old is wanted for the murder of 23-year-old Jordan “Jordy” Beardshear. Beardshear was allegedly killed by Castellanos-Rosales back on April 25. Authorities found Jordy’s body inside her Dakota Dunes apartment on April 26. Officials say Beardshear was found with “significant injuries,” including stab wounds.

In court documents, an agent with South Dakota’s Division of Criminal Investigation said Castellanos-Rosales’ cell phone was near Beardshear’s apartment between 8:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. on April 25. Cell phone data also shows Castellanos-Rosales was near the same location that Beardshear’s phone was. Witness statements also put Beardshear at her apartment around 8:30 p.m. on April 25 while she was waiting for Castellanos-Rosales to pick up her son. Authorities say Beardshear and Castellanos-Rosales had a child together.

When Castellanos-Rosales is brought back to South Dakota, he’ll be officially charged with murder.

