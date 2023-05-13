Opening Day for the Sioux City Explorers postponed after mother nature rains on their parade

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -The Sioux City Explorers were supposed to kick off their season with opening day Friday night against the Kansas City Monarchs, but the weather left the status of the game in jeopardy.

After hoping opening pitch would happen it didn’t take long for the tarp to come out.

X’s Manager Steve Montgomery was excited to show the fans what the team had worked hard on in the off season.

That showcase will have to wait as just before 8:00 Friday night the X’s announced the game had been postponed and they will host a double header Saturday night, first pitch is set for 5:05.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.