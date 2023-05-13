Tornado Watch issued for much of eastern Siouxland

Tornado Watch
Tornado Watch(KTIV)
By Elizabeth Breen
Published: May. 13, 2023 at 5:35 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
**Tornado Watch issued for much of eastern Siouxland until 7 pm**

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - It’s another day of storms here in Siouxland. Yesterday most of the severe activity took place in western and central Siouxland, prompting multiple tornado warnings across the KTIV Viewing Area. Today, much of eastern Siouxland is under a marginal and slight risk of seeing severe activity this afternoon and this evening.

A Tornado Watch is in effect for much of eastern Siouxland until 7 pm. Showers and thunderstorms remain a possibility into the evening hours, weakening overnight. Lows will be in the upper 50s.

Showers once again become a possibility for Sunday, but by tomorrow, we eliminate the threat of severe storms popping up. Highs will be cooler in the lower 60s.

Things will cool down into the upper 40s for Sunday night with cloudy skies overhead.

Monday, clouds will be with us for much of the day, but a bit of clearing will begin to take place as we approach the evening. Highs will be in the upper 60s.

The sunshine finally makes a return for our Tuesday with temperatures getting into the mid 70s.

Wednesday a few clouds move back into the region, also bringing a chance of showers with them. Highs will be in the upper 70s.

We dry off on Thursday, getting back that sunshine with temperatures climbing into the mid 70s.

So what do things look like as we get towards next weekend?

I’ll have the details tonight on News 4 at 6 & 10.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.

