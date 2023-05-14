Omaha Police: Suspect arrested after shooting 2 women, fleeing with child

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Police arrested a man who allegedly shot two women and fled the scene with a child Sunday morning.

According to Omaha Police, officers were called to the area of 36th and Parker Street at 10:25 a.m. Sunday for a shooting.

Officers arrived and found two adult women with gunshot wounds, apparently from a shotgun. The women were taken to a hospital with what police described as non-life-threatening injuries.

Authorities say the suspect is 48-year-old Daryl Johnson. He allegedly took a 2-year-old girl with him and fled the scene. Police say they believe the child is the suspect’s daughter.

Daryl Johnson was later arrested Sunday afternoon and the child was found safe.

Daryl Johnson, 48 (Omaha Police Department)

The relationship between Daryl Johnson and the victims is currently unclear. It’s also unclear if either victim is the mother of the child that was missing.

At 1:18 p.m. Sunday, the Nebraska State Patrol activated a missing person advisory for the missing 2-year-old before she was eventually found.

-

This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for updates.

