Omaha Police: Suspect arrested after shooting 2 women, fleeing with child

Police say the suspect was later arrested and the child was found safe
A man was arrested Sunday after allegedly shooting two women and abducting a child
By Marlo Lundak and Jacob Comer
Published: May. 14, 2023 at 11:26 AM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Police arrested a man who allegedly shot two women and fled the scene with a child Sunday morning.

According to Omaha Police, officers were called to the area of 36th and Parker Street at 10:25 a.m. Sunday for a shooting.

Officers arrived and found two adult women with gunshot wounds, apparently from a shotgun. The women were taken to a hospital with what police described as non-life-threatening injuries.

Authorities say the suspect is 48-year-old Daryl Johnson. He allegedly took a 2-year-old girl with him and fled the scene. Police say they believe the child is the suspect’s daughter.

Daryl Johnson was later arrested Sunday afternoon and the child was found safe.

Daryl Johnson, 48
Daryl Johnson, 48(Omaha Police Department)

The relationship between Daryl Johnson and the victims is currently unclear. It’s also unclear if either victim is the mother of the child that was missing.

At 1:18 p.m. Sunday, the Nebraska State Patrol activated a missing person advisory for the missing 2-year-old before she was eventually found.

-

This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Donatello has been a resident at the Woodford Humane Society for longer than any other animal...
Dog still looking for forever home after 4 years at shelter
Alfredo Castellanos-Rosales
Man wanted for Dakota Dunes murder apprehended in Mexico
Funnel cloud seen in the Sioux City area.
GALLERY: Storms roll through Siouxland May 12
Two people have died after a crash near Yankton, South Dakota.
2 Sioux City residents dead after pursuit near Yankton ends in crash
Storm Reports Elizabeth
Tornado Warnings hit many western and central Siouxland counties Friday night

Latest News

The weekend crew wishes our moms a happy Mother's day
Happy Mother's Day from KTIV
SCPD Officer Valerie Rose talks to one kid at the department's open house.
Sioux City Police host open house
SCPD host open house
Iowa City Police Department
Man shot multiple times in downtown Iowa City