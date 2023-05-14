Showers linger into Monday morning

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - We are finally out of the woods as far as severe weather goes in the coming days, but rain showers will stick around Sunday and into Monday.

Taking a look at the night ahead, scattered showers remain possible through the overnight hours. Lows will be in the upper 40s.

To start our work week, showers will linger into Monday morning. Highs for the day will be in the lower 60s.

Clouds will decrease heading into Monday evening. Lows will sit in the upper 40s and lower 50s.

We bring the sunshine back on Tuesday with highs in the mid 70s.

Mostly clear skies will stick around into Tuesday night with lows sitting in the mid 50s.

Wednesday is when we could start to see more clouds make their way in, especially as we get later into the afternoon and evening. Highs will be in the upper 70s.

Wednesday night, we have the possibility of seeing overnight showers. Lows will be in the mid to upper 40s.

Thursday is still a bit of a question mark, but the latest models are indicating we could potentially see thunderstorms, especially later in the day. Highs will be in the mid 70s.

Will rain chances linger into the later portions of the week and next weekend? I’ll have more tonight on News 4 at 5 & 10.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.