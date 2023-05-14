Sioux City Explorers explode in opening day doubleheader with Kansas City

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The Sioux City Explores waited 248 days to hear the words “play ball” to open their season with the Kansas City Monarchs.

They had to wait one extra day as the weather postponed Opening Day from Friday to Saturday night. The team opens the season with a doubleheader.

Pitcher Solomon Bates got the start in game one as he returns for another year. Bates was dealing with plenty of strikeouts. The Explorers exploded for five runs in the fifth inning, meanwhile holding the Monarchs to two hits in the entire game.

The Explorers win game one by a final score of 10-1.

Mitchell Verburg started on the mound for the Explorers in game two, and that strong pitching continues with plenty of K’s. Verburg finishes with nine strikeouts in five innings pitched.

The game was scoreless in the bottom of the third until Vince Fernandez rockets one way out to right field for the first home run of the season. He says ‘See ya!’ for a two-run homer for the X’s to get on the board.

It was a solid start for the Explorers this year as they take the win in game two 7-0.

