Sioux City Police host open house

By Clayton Anderson
Published: May. 14, 2023 at 3:01 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The Sioux City Police Department welcomed the community to their headquarters for an open house Saturday.

People of all ages were able to get an inside look at the wide variety of tools of the trade while interacting with officers.

Some of the highlights were being able to see two K-9 units...drone and swat equipment as well as tour the Hall of History Police Museum..

Officer Valerie Rose said the department takes pride in interacting with the community.

“It’s a chance for us officers to have that positive interaction with them that we know some, you know, kiddos don’t always have,” Rose said. “We want them to know that we’re their friends, and that they don’t need to be afraid and that they can come to us when they need help.”

The department hopes to have more community events in the future.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alfredo Castellanos-Rosales
Man wanted for Dakota Dunes murder apprehended in Mexico
Donatello has been a resident at the Woodford Humane Society for longer than any other animal...
Dog still looking for forever home after 4 years at shelter
Funnel cloud seen in the Sioux City area.
GALLERY: Storms roll through Siouxland May 12
Two people have died after a crash near Yankton, South Dakota.
2 Sioux City residents dead after pursuit near Yankton ends in crash
Storm Reports Elizabeth
Tornado Warnings hit many western and central Siouxland counties Friday night

Latest News

SCPD host open house
Iowa City Police Department
Man shot multiple times in downtown Iowa City
Iowa Republicans waiting to hear Gov. DeSantis announce run for President
Iowa Republicans waiting to hear Gov. DeSantis announce run for President
Wayne baseball returns to state tournament for the first time in 40 years