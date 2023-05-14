Sioux City Police host open house

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The Sioux City Police Department welcomed the community to their headquarters for an open house Saturday.

People of all ages were able to get an inside look at the wide variety of tools of the trade while interacting with officers.

Some of the highlights were being able to see two K-9 units...drone and swat equipment as well as tour the Hall of History Police Museum..

Officer Valerie Rose said the department takes pride in interacting with the community.

“It’s a chance for us officers to have that positive interaction with them that we know some, you know, kiddos don’t always have,” Rose said. “We want them to know that we’re their friends, and that they don’t need to be afraid and that they can come to us when they need help.”

The department hopes to have more community events in the future.

