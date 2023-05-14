Man shot multiple times in downtown Iowa City

Iowa City Police Department
By KCRG Staff
Published: May. 14, 2023 at 1:00 AM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) -Iowa City Police responded to the Clock Tower Parking Ramp at 11:45 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of Iowa Avenue and Gilbert Street after nearby officers heard multiple shots fired. Officers found an adult man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds on the sidewalk adjacent to the parking ramp on the Iowa Avenue side. The man was taken to a hospital for serious injuries.

Officials say the suspect was last seen fleeing the area on foot with several other people involved in an altercation before the shooting. Anyone with information is asked to contact Iowa City Police.

A Hawk Alert went out to the University of Iowa community at 11:58 p.m. Saturday saying there were two men with guns in the area and asking people to avoid the area.

Additional alerts from the university said the shooting appeared to be an isolated incident but encouraged people to remain aware of their surroundings and to avoid the area.

No other information has been released.

Note: this updates a previous version of the story which stated there were two victims, as was stated in an additional Hawk Alert from University of Iowa Police. Police have since said there was only one person shot.

