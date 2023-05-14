Wayne baseball returns to state tournament for the first time in 40 years

By Amber Salas
Published: May. 13, 2023 at 10:52 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OMAHA, Neb. (KTIV) - For the first time since 1983 (40 years ago), the Wayne Blue Devils baseball team is playing in the state tournament.

All the action kicked off Saturday night with their matchup against #3 Central City/Fullerton/Centura. The Blue Devils earned the six seed in the tournament and were looking to make some noise.

The Kernels started bringing runs in and just kept adding to the fire, but Wayne would never lose the fight as they added a run late in the game.

Central City/Fullerton/Centura holds off the Blue Devils to take the win by a final score of 7-1. Wayne will now play Plattsmouth on Monday, May 15 at 1 p.m.

