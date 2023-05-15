18-year-old dies after Rock Valley crash

ROCK VALLEY, Iowa (KTIV) - One person is dead after a single-vehicle accident in a northwest Iowa town.

According to the Rock Valley Police Department, there was a single-vehicle accident at the intersection of Fairway Drive and Golf Course Road in Rock Valley.

Police at the scene determined the driver failed to complete a turn at the intersection and left the roadway striking a tree and a private residence.

The report says, 18-year-old Walter Lee Wynia of Boyden, Iowa, was pronounced deceased at the scene and a passenger had minor injuries.

The damage from the accident is estimated at $50,000.

The accident is still under investigation at this time.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.