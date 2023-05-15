18-year-old dies after Rock Valley crash

(Credit: MGN)
By Tosin Ehikioya
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 10:27 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCK VALLEY, Iowa (KTIV) - One person is dead after a single-vehicle accident in a northwest Iowa town.

According to the Rock Valley Police Department, there was a single-vehicle accident at the intersection of Fairway Drive and Golf Course Road in Rock Valley.

Police at the scene determined the driver failed to complete a turn at the intersection and left the roadway striking a tree and a private residence.

The report says, 18-year-old Walter Lee Wynia of Boyden, Iowa, was pronounced deceased at the scene and a passenger had minor injuries.

The damage from the accident is estimated at $50,000.

The accident is still under investigation at this time.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Donatello has been a resident at the Woodford Humane Society for longer than any other animal...
Dog still looking for forever home after 4 years at shelter
Alfredo Castellanos-Rosales
Man wanted for Dakota Dunes murder apprehended in Mexico
Two people have died after a crash near Yankton, South Dakota.
2 Sioux City residents dead after pursuit near Yankton ends in crash
Tornado
Burt County tornado injures 2 people, damages more than a dozen homes
Cody Johnson
US Marshals searching for man wanted out of Madison County, NE

Latest News

Cody Johnson
US Marshals searching for man wanted out of Madison County, NE
Local Iowa high school baseball and softball coaches share more on their teams as they prepare...
Coaches Corner: High school baseball + softball coaches share more on goals for summer season
Iowa high school baseball & softball athletes feel confident for the start of the summer season
Gimenez walk off hit helps lift Explorers over Monarchs for series sweep