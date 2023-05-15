Around Siouxland: Siouxland Community Health Foundation’s 7th Annual Golf Outing

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - It is the Siouxland Community Health Foundation’s 7th annual golf outing.

The event features an 18-hole scramble with various pin prizes throughout the tournament, a complimentary sack lunch and dinner included during the awards presentation.

The event is set for the Sioux City Country Club on Friday, June 23 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Registration starts at 10 a.m. and shotgun starts at 11 a.m.

Teams are $700, sponsorships range from $150 - $1,500, and individuals can golf for $175/person.

To sign up your team, or for more information, click here.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.