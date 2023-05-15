Cloudy start to the work week and we could see a few showers.

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Good morning and happy Monday, Siouxland. We saw a gloomy day yesterday with a few rain showers, and today is going to be pretty similar.

You can expect cloudy skies with highs in the upper 50s and low 60s, while northern Siouxland could get into the upper 60s and low 70s as they have the best chance of seeing more sunny conditions.

The wind won’t be so bad out of the northeast at 5 to 10 miles per hour. It is still going to be on the cooler side, so you might want to take a light jacket.

Tonight, lows will be more average, getting into the mid- to upper 40s with some low 50s, as our wind will continue to be out of the northeast at 5 to 10 miles per hour. Our cloudy skies will also start to break apart, making it mostly to partly cloudy.

On Tuesday and Wednesday, our temperatures during the day will be in the 70s and 80s with plenty of sunshine. Then, on Thursday, we will see another chance of rain showers and thunderstorms moving into the region. The good news is that our upcoming weekend is looking nice, as highs are forecast to be in the 80s.

I have all the details in the attached video, and the latest details will be on News 4 at Noon.

