Coaches Corner: high school baseball + softball coaches eagerly await the summer season

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The weather is getting warmer, and summer is on the horizon which means the summer sports season is about to take off with plenty of softball and baseball action.

This week, KTIV SportsFource takes Coaches Corner on the road to hear from local high school coaches as they put in those final preparations for the upcoming season.

The common theme is teams all over Siouxland have been putting in work and setting big goals. There’s motivation carrying over from the previous season, as teams begin to find their new identity for this season.

“They’re hungry. We’ve been knocked out of the regional final the last three years... one game away from going to state and we’re hungry,” said Jared Ocker, Sergeant Bluff-Luton softball head coach. “That’s the ultimate goal is to find a way to get to Fort Dodge. But there’s a lot of quality teams in the MRAC that we have to prepare for, and we’ve just got to worry about ourselves and just keep getting better day to day.”

Team camaraderie and chemistry continues to grow as teammates who have been working hard together for many years prepare for the upcoming year.

“These are a great group of girls. I’ve been with them since they were eighth graders. They’re hard workers and we have most of our returners back, and we have a few stepping up to the plate and working hard to win the season,” said Ashley Culver, Sioux City East softball assistant coach.

The start of a new season is also a new opportunity for leaders to rise. For Sioux City North baseball, the team only lost two players from last season’s team with plenty of veteran experience and leadership returning.

“We still have to tell those guys that they have to come out and earn spots. You know, earning spots, everybody’s got to go out and get that. But we’ve got to ride that momentum that we had towards the end of the year last year to propel us into this season too,” said Nick Tillo, Sioux City North baseball head coach.

As the first games of the summer season get underway in the coming days, these coaches and teams get their first opportunity to rise to the occasion and see what they’re made of.

“It’s one game at a time, but we went out and scheduled a lot of tough teams... a lot of those Des Moines schools. We’ve got Dowling Catholic, Ankeny Centennial, Waukee, Southeast Polk, so we’re going to be battle tested at the end of the year and hopefully we get hot late,” said Tillo.

But one thing is certain: each day, local ballparks and fields will be filled with players and coaches showcasing their deep passion for the game.

“We’ve got a lot of girls that are very passionate about softball. They put in a lot of time and effort, and they show up to the ballpark each day taking it serious. They want to get better, and they’re willing to be coached and learn the game, and they want to compete against the highest level they can,” said Ocker.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.