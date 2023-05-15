Gimenez walk off hit helps lift Explorers over Monarchs for series sweep

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The Sioux City Explorers jumped out on the right foot after a monster performance in their opening day doubleheader with the Kansas City Monarchs where they tallied 17 runs, and only allowed 3 hits.

They would look to close out the series by adding one more win during their Sunday afternoon Mother’s Day showdown.

The game was tied at 1-1 in the top of the 7th. The X’s showed off some fancy glove work as Johnesway Fargas of the Monarchs rockets one deep to left field, but Eury Perez leaps at the wall for the out to end that half of the inning to keep the game tied.

The game was still tied heading into the bottom of the ninth with the last chance for the Explorers to make something happen. Eury Perez got a nice hit to move baserunners along. A miscommunication from the Monarchs on the play causes the ball to go flying as Jack Kelly gets all the way to third putting the X’s now in scoring position.

Bases were loaded as Wilfredo Gimenez stepped up to the plate. He would belt off the deep fly ball to left field, and the walk off hit brings Kelly for the win.

Explorers start the season 3-0 taking the 2-1 win on Sunday to sweep the series.

