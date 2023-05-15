Iowa high school baseball & softball athletes feel confident for the start of the summer season

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - When it comes to high school sports in Iowa, the action does not end when the school year ends.

Iowa high school baseball and softball keeps the excitement rolling as their seasons take them through the Summer. Local high school baseball and softball teams are preparing for their seasons to start with baseball scheduled to begin Monday, May 15, and softball slated to begin the following Monday, May 22.

A few local teams got together on Saturday before the Sioux City Explorers opening day doubleheader to share more about their preparations for the season at media day hosted by Total Baseball Development.

One team back in action is the Sioux City East softball team returning lots of veterans. They’re looking forward to seeing what their team is made of.

“I’m excited about this season, because I think softball is super unpredictable. Anyone has a chance to win any game. And I think in conference this year, I think anyone’s got a shot really to make it and win it,” said Olivia Mentzer, Sioux City East softball junior.

On the baseball side of things, the MRAC is shaping up to have some great competition as always. Sioux City North and Bishop Heelan spoke on their upcoming seasons saying off-season preparations are key for setting goals, and seeing what their teams are capable of accomplishing.

“Definitely an improvement from last year. We’ve been putting a lot of work in these past few weeks with practice. And I think we’re ready,” said Ayden Schrunk, Sioux City North junior pitcher.

“There’s some good teams in our conference this year. And if we can win that it’ll keep us rolling over into Districts and State, hopefully build that momentum,” said Sean Schaefer, Bishop Heelan junior shortstop.

