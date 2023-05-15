“It was a total team effort” - Explorers start season on the right foot

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The Sioux City Explorers have sped out of the gates as the boys out at Lewis and Clark Park enter their off day at 3-0, fresh off of a sweep of the Kansas City Monarchs.

This was not just complimentary baseball the Explorers played the past three days, it was dominant baseball. In game one, the Explorers posted 10 runs in seven innings while holding the Monarchs to two hits and one run.

The second game was a seven run shutout victory thanks in part to the American Association’s Pitcher of the Week Mitchell Verburg striking out nine in his five innings. Verburg only gave up one hit in his first professional start.

“He put in such an immense amount of work in the offseason, you know, here’s a guy who’s never started professionally. We told him it might open up some doors for him, so he went to work,” said Steve Montgomery, Sioux City Explorers manager. “He’s a kid that comes here and never complains, whether he’s pitching in front of one fan or 500 fans or 5000 fans. He just goes about his business, and it was nice to see that all the hard work got rewarded.”

Then, in game three the pitching continued to hold up as the Explorers gave up just one run on four hits. Wilfredo Gimenez walked off in the 9th bringing in a sacrifice fly to seal the sweep.

“I thought they showed some grit on Sunday. You know, Saturday, everything went our way...pitching, defense, offensively. But on Sunday, we grinded out a close one... weather conditions weren’t the greatest and we just found a way to get it done. You know, I thought it was a total team effort,” said Montgomery.

The Explorers return to action on Tuesday when they host the Lake Country Dockhounds out at Lewis and Clark Park. First pitch is set for 7:05 p.m.

