Much better day ahead with showers to follow

**Flood Warning for Little Sioux River in Clay & Dickinson counties until early Wednesday morning**

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - It’s remained gloomy these past two days following the severe storms that hit Siouxland on Friday and Saturday, but luckily things are looking up this week.

Tonight, clouds will begin to decrease in the overnight hours with lows still a bit cooler in the upper 40s.

Areas of patchy fog could develop to start our morning Tuesday, but the rest of the day will be filled with a bit more sunshine and warmer temperatures. Highs for the day will climb into the upper 70s.

Wednesday will be another day with mostly sunny skies. Temperatures will be even warmer in the lower 80s.

As we head into Wednesday night, more clouds will make their way into the area. Showers could be a possibility, but more likely on Thursday. Lows will be in the upper 50s.

Thursday is the day when we have more of a chance of seeing a few scattered thunderstorms and showers make their way into the area. Highs will be in the upper 70s.

Scattered showers could stick around into Thursday night with lows in the mid 50s.

Those showers will push their way out of the area early Friday morning, leaving us with plenty of sunshine the rest of the day with highs slightly cooler in the mid 60s.

What does next weekend look like? I’ll have your full forecast tonight on News 4 at 5, 6, and 10.

