Quimby, Iowa under boil advisory

By Brandon Martin
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 3:55 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
QUIMBY, Iowa (KTIV) - The town of Quimby, Iowa is under a boil advisory. According to the Quimby Water Supply, a repair is being made causing the advisory.

Due to possible bacterial contamination, officials recommend all water is boiled before drinking or cooking. They advise bringing all water to a boil for at least one minute and allow it to cool before using.

Boiled or bottled water should be used until further notice. Quimby water supply is working with the Iowa department of natural resources to resolve the issue.

