Soldier, Iowa under a boil advisory

SOLDIER, Iowa (KTIV) - Soldier, Iowa in Monona County is under a boil water advisory.

According to the city clerk, a $3.5M water project is underway, where a planned loss of water pressure was expected. So, a boil water advisory is underway until further notice.

Due to possible bacterial contamination, officials recommend all water is boiled before drinking or cooking. Make sure to bring all water to a boil for at least one minute - and allow it to cool before using. Boiled or bottled water should be used until further notice.

