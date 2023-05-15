Soldier, Iowa under a boil advisory

*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.(Mk2010 / Wikimedia Commons / CC BY-SA 3.0)
By Brandon Martin
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 4:01 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOLDIER, Iowa (KTIV) - Soldier, Iowa in Monona County is under a boil water advisory.

According to the city clerk, a $3.5M water project is underway, where a planned loss of water pressure was expected. So, a boil water advisory is underway until further notice.

Due to possible bacterial contamination, officials recommend all water is boiled before drinking or cooking. Make sure to bring all water to a boil for at least one minute - and allow it to cool before using. Boiled or bottled water should be used until further notice.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Donatello has been a resident at the Woodford Humane Society for longer than any other animal...
Dog still looking for forever home after 4 years at shelter
18-year-old dies after Rock Valley crash
Cody Johnson
US Marshals searching for man wanted out of Madison County, NE
Alfredo Castellanos-Rosales
Man wanted for Dakota Dunes murder apprehended in Mexico
Two people have died after a crash near Yankton, South Dakota.
2 Sioux City residents dead after pursuit near Yankton ends in crash

Latest News

Tornado Damage west of Ames, NE from National Weather Service surveys.
12 Tornadoes Confirmed From Friday’s Storms
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Quimby, Iowa under boil advisory
18-year-old dies after Rock Valley crash
Cody Johnson
US Marshals searching for man wanted out of Madison County, NE