Around Siouxland: Historic Preservation Week

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -The Sioux City Historic Preservation Commission is pleased to announce the 18th Annual Historic Preservation Week.

Some events during the week include a historic bike tour, an architecture hunt, pints for preservation trivia, a coloring contest for kids and more.

The event is set for May 15 through May 21.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.