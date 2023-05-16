Around Siouxland: Historic Preservation Week

By Tosin Ehikioya
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 1:04 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -The Sioux City Historic Preservation Commission is pleased to announce the 18th Annual Historic Preservation Week.

Some events during the week include a historic bike tour, an architecture hunt, pints for preservation trivia, a coloring contest for kids and more.

The event is set for May 15 through May 21.

For more information, click here.

