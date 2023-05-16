Le Mars buys property for possible new fire station

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The City of Le Mars, Iowa has purchased ground to build a new fire station. City officials say the city’s second fire station has outgrown its space, making it difficult for firefighters to pull trucks onto a residential street.

While the land deal is done, we spoke with the fire chief, who says the financing and timing for construction of the new station is still up in the air.

Last month, the Le Mars City Council approved $200,000 of American Rescue Plan funds towards the purchase of a piece of property on 12th street. An anonymous donor provided another $150,000, and the city officially purchased the land with plans to build a new fire station.

“Well, in that location with station two with parking and everything else, it just wasn’t going to be feasible. So our goal then was to find some ground without hopefully having to buy something to tear something down,” said David Schipper, the Le Mars fire chief.

And Schipper says the land here on 12th Street is an ideal location for a few reasons: There’s enough land where fire trucks can pull around and pull into their bays, it’s high visibility and there’s easy access throughout the city.

“We need to make a firehouse. We’ve done that downtown, just tweaking our main station to be able to have people spend the night like we do now,” he said. “But it’s just not feasible.”

The city council approved the purchase of the land, but further approvals are needed to construct the new fire station itself. Right now, the city is scheduled to spend funds towards a new fire station in 2026, but the timeline could be moved up.

The city administrator says a new station could cost about eight million dollars, with financing to be determined later.

“So yeah, there’ll be a lot of discussions yet that we need to have before anything is finalized,” said Jason Vacura, the city administrator.

The fire chief says when he started in 2010, he was the only full time employee of the department. Now that they’ve absorbed an ambulance service and provide mutual aid to other communities, he says they need a firehouse, not just a fire station.

