Disaster proclamation issued for Pocahontas County, IA

Iowa
Iowa(MGN)
By Dean Welte
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 5:08 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

POCAHONTAS, Iowa (KTIV) - The Iowa governor has issued a disaster proclamation for Pocahontas County in response to severe weather that occurred on May 12.

Gov. Kim Reynolds’ proclamation activates the Iowa Individual Assistance Grant Program and the Disaster Case Management Program for Pocahontas County. The grant program provides grants of up to $5,000 for households with incomes up to 200 percent of the federal poverty level. Grants are available for home or car repairs, replacement of clothing or food, and temporary housing expenses.

Original receipts are required for those seeking reimbursement for actual expenses related to storm recovery. The grant application and instructions are available on the Iowa Department of Health and Human Services website at hhs.iowa.gov/disaster-assistance-programs. Potential applicants have 45 days from the date of the proclamation to submit a claim.

The Disaster Case Management Program addresses serious needs related to disaster-related hardship, injury, or adverse conditions. Disaster case managers work with clients to create a disaster recovery plan and provide guidance, advice, and referral to obtain a service or resource. There are no income eligibility requirements for this program; it closes 180 days from the date of the governor’s proclamation.

For information on the Disaster Case Management Program, contact your local community action association or visit www.iowacommunityaction.org.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Donatello has been a resident at the Woodford Humane Society for longer than any other animal...
Dog still looking for forever home after 4 years at shelter
18-year-old dies after Rock Valley crash
Cody Johnson
US Marshals searching for man wanted out of Madison County, NE
Authorities are recommending charges against the suspect of disorderly conduct, intimidation of...
Angry neighbor accused of driving off with boy after doorbell prank
Dustin Lynch
Country singer Dustin Lynch is coming to Arnolds Park Amusement Park

Latest News

Hinton preschoolers get hands-on agriculture lessons
Hinton preschoolers learn about the different aspects of agriculture from high school FFA...
Hinton preschoolers get hands-on agriculture lessons
A sketch of a potential new fire station as provided by the Le Mars Fire Department.
Le Mars buys property for possible new fire station
The your made a stop in Sioux City on Tuesday.
Iowa State Athletics visits Sioux City
Sioux City Food Truck Fridays return on June 2