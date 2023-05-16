Forecasting for a mostly sunny day

By Jacob Howard
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 7:16 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Good morning and happy Tuesday, Siouxland. This morning we are dealing with calm conditions as the wind is out of the northwest at 5 to 10 miles per hour and temperatures are in the 40s and 50s. also seeing partly cloudy to mostly clear skies across the region.

Today we are forecasting for a mostly sunny day with highs climbing into the mid- to upper 70s, with a few low 80s possible. Winds will also be on the calmer side, coming out of the northwest at 5 to 10 miles per hour. It’s going to feel a lot better today than what we have been dealing with here in Siouxland.

Tonight our lows will fall into the 40s and 50s with mostly clear skies and our wind out of the northwest at 5 to 10 miles per hour. A very calm night is in the forecast.

Then Wednesday, our highs will once again climb into the 80s across the region while the wind remains on the calmer side out of the northwest at 5 to 10 miles per hour. It will also be a mostly sunny day once again.

Thursday will have a chance of seeing some rain showers and even the possibility of a few thunderstorms in the afternoon hours.

I have all the details in the attached video and all the latest details on News 4 at Noon.

