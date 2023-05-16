Free Wi-Fi now available at Storm Lake parks

STORM LAKE, Iowa (KTIV) - If you find yourself at one of the city parks in Storm Lake, Iowa you’ll be able to get access to free Wi-Fi.

According to Storm Lake officials, several new Wi-Fi public access points have been added to popular park and recreation areas around the community. Officials say this was made possible by a recently completed fiber project that allowed for several access points to be installed.

These new access points allow people at the city parks to check email, use social media and stream video. Officials say there is no cost to use the Wi-Fi.

“This is a great opportunity to add to connectivity in the community, and provide another service for people to enjoy in our park areas,” said City Manager Keri Navratil.

To use the public Wi-Fi, officials say you need to find the local connection which will is labeled by location, such as SunsetPark, ChautauquaPark, SenecaPark, ScoutPark, FrankStarrPark, Campground or AwaysisPark. When moving from park to park, just reconnect to the new site’s access. No password is required.

Officials say the overall usage of the system could limit speeds and connectivity at times. Also, large events could potentially overwhelm a single access point and result in limited service.

The existing public access Wi-Fi system located at the Storm Lake Public Library will continue to be available at no cost also.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.