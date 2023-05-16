Hinton, Iowa student recognized in Google’s “Doodle for Google” contest

By RJ Breen
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 10:15 AM CDT
HINTON, Iowa (KTIV) - Google is one of the most used websites in the world, but many people wonder where the various designs for their iconic cover page come from.

“Doodle for Google” has been holding a competition for over the last 15 years. One student in Hinton, Iowa, is being both surprised and recognized for her hard work.

“I’m very excited, I did not expect this today.” said Sierra Smith, 5th Grade student at Hinton Elementary.

Sierra Smith is Iowa’s representative in the “Doodle for Google” contest, one of just 54 students across the U.S. and surrounding territories named finalists for the competition.

“She’s just so talented, she just loves drawing and doodling on everything. Which is great, you know her hard work paid off.” Says Sarah Kochen, Sierra’s art teacher.

Sierra’s mom, Brandi, knows how hard her daughter works. “I cried, it was very good I’m glad that we were able to sit off to the side, and she didn’t see us, and she was genuinely very excited.” said Brandi Smith, Sierra’s mom.

If Sierra wins, she gets a scholarship from Google, and the school will get a grant, as well.

Sierra’s art teacher, Sarah Kochen, was also recognized today with the Art Education Appreciation Award as well.

