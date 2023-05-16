Hinton preschoolers get hands-on agriculture lessons

HINTON, Iowa (KTIV) - What you would normally see on a farm was in the parking lot at Hinton Elementary School Tuesday.

“We have goats, we have horses, we have farm equipment... they’re able to plant a garden,” said Tanya Breyfogle, an early childhood special-ed preschool teacher at Hinton.

Students learn something new in the classroom every day -- but not every day is filled with a new hands-on experience.

“Being a teacher of an integrated classroom with early childhood special-ed, I wanted an opportunity for my children that have special needs to have the opportunity to visit a farm or experience farm life, animals, and equipment -- be able to see these things that they may not typically be able to have the chance and the same for some of my general education students,” said Breyfogle.

Teaching the preschoolers weren’t their normal teachers, but high school agriculture students, like freshman Jack Diediker, who let students walk and brush his goats.

“I want to leave a positive mark on them so they don’t see or view agriculture or goats or any animals for that fact negatively,” said Jack Diediker, Freshman.

While the high school students were teaching their young counterparts, they also had a lesson to learn from the parking lot farm.

“Being able to educate the preschoolers and talk about agriculture on their level, because there is so much that we can really discuss within agriculture and a lot of technology and nutrition behind agriculture,” said Stephanie Bollinger, the Hinton agriculture teacher.

Breyfogle applied for a grant from the Iowa Farm Bureau Federation and Iowa Ag Literacy Foundation. That helped fund the curriculum. Students spent time in the classroom learning about the different areas of farming before getting the hands-on learning aspect.

