IHSAA boys soccer postseason gets underway with Class 2A district action

By Amber Salas
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 11:33 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
ORANGE CITY, Iowa (KTIV) - The high soccer postseason journey is now officially underway as local boys teams began their first round district play games on Monday.

The quest to the state tournament is officially on.

First up was Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley taking on Sheldon Sibley-Ocheyedan. The Nighthawks start things off with a free kick and Brayan Gonzalez absolutely rockets one finding the top of the net to keep extending their lead 2-nil in the first half.

Later on in the half, Nighthawks are pulling ahead as Ike Van Der Brink beats the defender to boot one up and in. It was nothing but smiles from him as it’s now 3-nil. It was just a field day with goals as Ulices Zuniga was right on target for another goal to make that 4-nil Nighthawks.

Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley cruises to the shutout win 6-nil.

Continuing the 2A action is MOC-Floyd Valley taking on Spirit Lake. It was a back and forth exchange of nice looks in the first half, but Spirit Lake would find the net in the second half to take the win 2-0.

SOCC:

Spirit Lake 2 MOC-FV (B) 0 F

West Sioux 8 Logan-Magnolia (B) 0 F

BH/RV 6 Sheldon/S-O (B) 0 F

Carroll 4 SB-L (B) 3 F

