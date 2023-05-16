Iowa high school baseball season gets underway with a Crusaders doubleheader win

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - High schoolers in the state of Iowa began their baseball season with Opening Day taking place across the state on Monday.

The Bishop Heelan Crusaders opened up their season with a little inner-city tango as they took on Sioux City East. The Crusaders would start off the season with a 3-0 win in game one of a doubleheader. They would also win game two 3-0 for the doubleheader sweep.

Baseball:

OA-BCIG 5 H-M-S 3 F

Bishop Heelan 3 S.C. East 0 F

Bishop Heelan 3 S.C. East 0 F

Hinton 11 Westwood 1 F

Remsen St. Mary’s 8 Cherokee 0 F

College Baseball:

Morningside 10 McPherson 4 F

College Softball:

Northwestern 6 Embry-Riddle 5 F

SOCC:

Spirit Lake 2 MOC-FV (B) 0 F

West Sioux 8 Logan-Magnolia (B) 0 F

BH/RV 6 Sheldon/S-O (B) 0 F

Carroll 4 SB-L (B) 3 F

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.