Iowa State Athletics visits Sioux City

By KTIV Staff and Matt Hoffmann
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 5:34 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - A little piece of Ames was in Sioux City today for the Cyclone Tailgate Tour.

Head coaches from football, wrestling, men’s and women’s basketball and more met with hundreds of Siouxland Cyclone faithful at the Seaboard Triumph Foods Expo Center.

Fans signed autographs and viewed trophies, and heard speeches from Iowa State coaches and athletic directors. All acknowledged Siouxland fans are dedicated to the university because of the three-hour drive they make to attend games.

”It’s a chance for our staff to actually just see, you know, how far it is. And it gives you a better appreciation for what the fans here, so loyally, do,” said Jaime Pollard, the ISU Athletic Director.

Head Football Coach Matt Campbell says it’s one of the only times he’s on a bus with his fellow head coaches, and the turnout on a Tuesday afternoon says a lot about the dedication of local fans.

”Especially over here, drive three hours to Jack Trice Stadium, for us to be able to come and kind of be back with them. It’s really important, and it’s a great honor for us,” said Campbell.

The Cyclone Tailgate Tour will continue Tuesday night in Okoboji, Iowa, with a 5:30-7 p.m. stop at The Roof Garden Ballroom at Arnolds Park.

