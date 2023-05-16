Lots of sunshine Wednesday before rain chances move in

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The streak of cloudy and gloomy days here in Siouxland came to an end today with temperatures climbing into the upper 70s and mostly sunny skies.

Tonight, mostly clear skies will stick around with lows in the lower 50s.

Tomorrow will be another day filled with sunshine. It will be even warmer than today with highs in the lower 80s.

As we head into the late evening and overnight hours, showers become a possibility, especially in western Siouxland. Lows will be in the upper 50s.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible during the day on Thursday. Unlike the end of last week, severe storms are not expected out of this system for the KTIV viewing area as of now. Highs will be in the upper 70s.

Showers and thunderstorms could continue into the overnight hours before exiting the region. Lows will be in the lower 50s.

Intervals of clouds and sunshine are expected Friday with highs in the upper 60s.

More sunshine is expected to make it’s return for the weekend. Will warmer temperatures come with the sunshine? I’ll have the details tonight on News 4 at 5, 6, and 10.

