Man gets 15 years in prison for Sioux City fire

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - A man found guilty of lighting a Sioux City business on fire has received his prison sentence.

According to court documents, 37-year-old Valon Jackson was sentenced to 15 years in prison for intentionally setting a fire at the Esquire Club located at 414 W. 7th Street. Jackson received his sentence on May 12 after being found guilty of arson, criminal mischief and burglary back on March 17.

The charges stem from an incident on Oct. 22, 2021, where firefighters were sent to the Esquire Club for a fire. Authorities say Jackson admitted to bringing three bottles of fuel to the club late at night. Then when the club was closed, Jackson placed the three bottles around the club, lit them and left the area.

There was about $50,000 worth of damage to the building.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.