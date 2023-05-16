Man gets 15 years in prison for Sioux City fire

Valon Jackson
Valon Jackson(Woodbury County Jail)
By KTIV Staff
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 3:18 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - A man found guilty of lighting a Sioux City business on fire has received his prison sentence.

According to court documents, 37-year-old Valon Jackson was sentenced to 15 years in prison for intentionally setting a fire at the Esquire Club located at 414 W. 7th Street. Jackson received his sentence on May 12 after being found guilty of arson, criminal mischief and burglary back on March 17.

The charges stem from an incident on Oct. 22, 2021, where firefighters were sent to the Esquire Club for a fire. Authorities say Jackson admitted to bringing three bottles of fuel to the club late at night. Then when the club was closed, Jackson placed the three bottles around the club, lit them and left the area.

There was about $50,000 worth of damage to the building.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Donatello has been a resident at the Woodford Humane Society for longer than any other animal...
Dog still looking for forever home after 4 years at shelter
18-year-old dies after Rock Valley crash
Cody Johnson
US Marshals searching for man wanted out of Madison County, NE
Authorities are recommending charges against the suspect of disorderly conduct, intimidation of...
Angry neighbor accused of driving off with boy after doorbell prank
Dustin Lynch
Country singer Dustin Lynch is coming to Arnolds Park Amusement Park

Latest News

Sioux City Community Schools Logo
Sioux City public schools’ free summer meal program returning
A semi hauling a trailer full of avocados lost control and ended up in a ditch on I-80, east of...
NSP: Avocados spilled all over I-80 after semi crash
On the map above, the blue highlighted areas are where public and free Wi-Fi can be accessed.
Free Wi-Fi now available at Storm Lake parks
Sioux City Food Truck Fridays
Sioux City Food Truck Fridays return on June 2