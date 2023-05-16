Ned LeDoux to perform at Anthem

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Sioux City announced the upcoming performance of big-hearted country spirit, Ned LeDoux as he returns to Anthem on Friday, October 6, 2023.

LeDoux made his recording debut with the 2016 EP Forever a Cowboy and followed up with his first full-length project, Sagebrush, in 2017 and Next In Line in 2019. All three projects, as well as his new effort, Buckskin, were produced by singer/songwriter/guitarist Mac McAnally, who has won the CMA Musician of the Year Award an unprecedented 10 times.

“He’s my songwriting mentor and his guidance in the studio is wonderful,” LeDoux says. “He’s a great guy to be around. Nobody phrases things like he does. I don’t know if there’s something in that Muscle Shoals water or what, but he’s a very inspiring character. He gave me great songwriting advice. He said, ‘Just write about what you know. Write the truth because it comes out a lot easier and people are going to believe you.’”

Tickets go on sale Friday, May 19 at 10 a.m. and may be purchased at www.hardrockcasinosiouxcity.com or in-person at the Rock Shop. All events in Anthem are for guests 21 and older

