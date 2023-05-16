NSP: Avocados spilled all over I-80 after semi crash

A semi hauling a trailer full of avocados lost control and ended up in a ditch on I-80, east of 70th Street. The avocados were subsequently spilled everywhere.
By Ryan Swanigan
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 4:58 AM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Tow Companies, a volunteer fire department, and the Nebraska State Patrol all had quite a cleanup Monday night on I-80 after a semi crashed.

According to NSP, the tractor trailer was hauling a load of avocados when it lost control sometime after 8 p.m. and went into a ditch on the north side of the interstate, just east of the 70th Street bridge on the north side of Lincoln.

Troopers say the avocados were subsequently spilled all over the roadway as a result. NDOT reports the I-80 was down to one lane while the cleanup process began, which required help from volunteer firefighters with Waverly Fire & Rescue.

The stretch of interstate soon was up to two lanes open around 11 p.m., with the final lane back open around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday morning.

The entire cleanup, avocados and everything else, took hours to complete, with NSP finally leaving the scene in the early morning hours on Tuesday.

No injuries have been reported.

