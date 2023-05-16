Sioux City Food Truck Fridays return on June 2

Sioux City Food Truck Fridays
By Dean Welte
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 11:05 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - A classic summer tradition for Sioux City is just a few weeks away.

Starting Friday, June 2, Food Truck Fridays will begin in downtown Sioux City. The popular food truck gathering starts at 11 a.m. each Friday and goes until 1:30 p.m. This year, the event goes until Aug. 25.

To find out what food trucks are participating week to week, check out the event’s official Facebook page here for updates.

The event is once again taking place at Pearl Street Park in downtown Sioux City, which is located at the corner of Pearl Street and 7th Street.

