Sioux City public schools’ free summer meal program returning

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Kids in Sioux City this summer will once again be able to get free meals because of the Summer Food Service Program.

Starting on June 5 and going through Aug. 4, the Sioux City Community School District will have free meals available Monday through Friday for all children ages 1-18.

There are two types of sites kids can pick up food, closed-enrolled sites, and open sites. At closed-enroll sites, kids can take meals with them, while at open sites meals need to be consumed on-site.

Below is the list of closed-enrolled sites and when they are open:

Sanford Center West, 1700 Geneva St. Serving Lunch 11 a.m. - noon Snacks 3:30 - 3:45 p.m. Open June 5 - Aug 4

Sanford Center East, 6100 Morningside Ave. Serving Lunch 11 a.m. - noon Snacks 3:30 - 3:45 p.m. Open June 5 - Aug 4

Salvation Army Day Camp, 1415 Villa Ave Serving Monday, Wednesday & Friday lunch from 11 a.m. - Noon Snacks 3:30-3:45 p.m. Open June 5 – July 28

Western Iowa Tech Verizon Camp, 4647 Stone Ave. Serving Monday - Thursday lunch from 11 a.m. - noon Open June 12 - June 30

Sunnyside Elementary, 2700 S Maple Serving breakfast 7:45 - 8:45 a.m. Serving lunch 11 a.m. – noon June 5 – June 30



Below are the locations and times for open sites:

Bryant Elementary School, 3040 Jones St. Serving breakfast 7:45 a.m. - 8:45 a.m. Serving lunch 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. Open June 5 - July 28

Irving Dual Language Elementary School, 901 Floyd Blvd Serving breakfast 7:45 a.m. - 8:45 a.m. Serving lunch 11 am – 1 pm June 5 - July 28

Loess Hills Computer Programming Elementary School, 1717 Casselman St. Serving breakfast 7:45 a.m. - 8:45 a.m. Serving lunch 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. June 5 - July 28

Riverside Elementary School, 2303 Riverside Blvd. Serving breakfast 7:45 a.m. - 8:45 a.m. Serving lunch 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. June 5 - July 28

Liberty Elementary School, 1623 Rebecca St. Serving breakfast 7:45 a.m. - 8:45 a.m. Serving lunch 11 a.m. -1 p.m. June 5 - July 28

Leeds Elementary School, 3919 Jefferson St. Serving breakfast 7:45 a.m. - 8:45 a.m. Serving lunch 11 am – 1 pm June 5 - June 30

North Middle School, 2101 Outer Drive N. Serving breakfast 7:45 a.m. -8:45 a.m. Serving lunch 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. June 5 - June 30

Unity Elementary School, 1901 Unity Ave. Serving breakfast 7:45 a.m. - 8:45 a.m. Serving lunch 11 am – 1 pm June 5 through July 28

Spalding Park Environmental Sciences Elementary School, 4101 Stone Ave. Serving breakfast 7:45 a.m. - 8:45 a.m. Serving lunch 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. June 5 through June 30

Morningside STEM Elementary School, 3601 Bushnell Ave. Serving breakfast 7:45 a.m. - 8:45 a.m. Serving lunch 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. June 5 - July 28

Perry Creek Elementary School, 3601 Country Club Blvd. Serving breakfast 7:45 a.m. - 8:45 a.m. Serving lunch 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. June 5 - June 30

West Middle School, 3301 W. 19th Serving breakfast 7:45 a.m. - 8:45 a.m. Serving lunch 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. June 5 - June 30

West High School, 2001 Casselman St. Serving breakfast 7:45 a.m. - 8:45 a.m. Serving lunch 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. June 5 - June 30

Hunt Elementary School, 2002 Nebraska St. Serving breakfast 7:45 a.m. - 8:45 a.m. Serving lunch 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. June 5 - July 28

East Middle School, 5401 Lorraine Ave. Serving breakfast 7:45 a.m. - 8:45 a.m. Serving lunch 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. June 5 - June 30

East High School, 3200 Cypress St. Serving breakfast 7:45 a.m. - 8:45 a.m. Serving lunch 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. June 5 - June 30

North High School, 4200 Cheyenne Blvd. Serving breakfast 7:45 a.m. - 8:45 a.m. Serving lunch from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. June 5 - June 30

Evergreen Village, 5309 Hwy 75 N. Serving breakfast 7:45 a.m. - 8:45 a.m. Serving lunch 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. June 5 - July 28

Lyons Park, W. 1st & John St., Serving lunch 10:30 a.m. - 11:15 a.m. (mobile food bus) June 5 - July 28, 2023

Children’s Launch Pad Museum, 623 Pearl St. Serving lunch 11:30 a.m. -12:15 p.m. (mobile food bus) June 5 - July 28

Lewis Pool, 1621 Sioux Trail Serving lunch 12:30 p.m. -1 p.m. (mobile food bus) June 5 - July 28

Dale Street Park, 913 15th St. Serving lunch 12:30 p.m. -1 p.m. (mobile food bus) June 5 - July 28

Rosehill Park, 1405 Grandview Serving lunch 11:30 am -12:15 pm (mobile food bus) June 5 - July 28

Leeds Splash Pad, 3810 41st St. Serving lunch 10:30 a.m. -11:15 p.m. (mobile food bus) June 5 - July 28



