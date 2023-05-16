Sioux City public schools’ free summer meal program returning
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 1:46 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Kids in Sioux City this summer will once again be able to get free meals because of the Summer Food Service Program.
Starting on June 5 and going through Aug. 4, the Sioux City Community School District will have free meals available Monday through Friday for all children ages 1-18.
There are two types of sites kids can pick up food, closed-enrolled sites, and open sites. At closed-enroll sites, kids can take meals with them, while at open sites meals need to be consumed on-site.
Below is the list of closed-enrolled sites and when they are open:
- Sanford Center West, 1700 Geneva St.
- Serving Lunch 11 a.m. - noon
- Snacks 3:30 - 3:45 p.m.
- Open June 5 - Aug 4
- Sanford Center East, 6100 Morningside Ave.
- Serving Lunch 11 a.m. - noon
- Snacks 3:30 - 3:45 p.m.
- Open June 5 - Aug 4
- Salvation Army Day Camp, 1415 Villa Ave
- Serving Monday, Wednesday & Friday lunch from 11 a.m. - Noon
- Snacks 3:30-3:45 p.m.
- Open June 5 – July 28
- Western Iowa Tech Verizon Camp, 4647 Stone Ave.
- Serving Monday - Thursday lunch from 11 a.m. - noon
- Open June 12 - June 30
- Sunnyside Elementary, 2700 S Maple
- Serving breakfast 7:45 - 8:45 a.m.
- Serving lunch 11 a.m. – noon
- June 5 – June 30
Below are the locations and times for open sites:
- Bryant Elementary School, 3040 Jones St.
- Serving breakfast 7:45 a.m. - 8:45 a.m.
- Serving lunch 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.
- Open June 5 - July 28
- Irving Dual Language Elementary School, 901 Floyd Blvd
- Serving breakfast 7:45 a.m. - 8:45 a.m.
- Serving lunch 11 am – 1 pm
- June 5 - July 28
- Loess Hills Computer Programming Elementary School, 1717 Casselman St.
- Serving breakfast 7:45 a.m. - 8:45 a.m.
- Serving lunch 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.
- June 5 - July 28
- Riverside Elementary School, 2303 Riverside Blvd.
- Serving breakfast 7:45 a.m. - 8:45 a.m.
- Serving lunch 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.
- June 5 - July 28
- Liberty Elementary School, 1623 Rebecca St.
- Serving breakfast 7:45 a.m. - 8:45 a.m.
- Serving lunch 11 a.m. -1 p.m.
- June 5 - July 28
- Leeds Elementary School, 3919 Jefferson St.
- Serving breakfast 7:45 a.m. - 8:45 a.m.
- Serving lunch 11 am – 1 pm
- June 5 - June 30
- North Middle School, 2101 Outer Drive N.
- Serving breakfast 7:45 a.m. -8:45 a.m.
- Serving lunch 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.
- June 5 - June 30
- Unity Elementary School, 1901 Unity Ave.
- Serving breakfast 7:45 a.m. - 8:45 a.m.
- Serving lunch 11 am – 1 pm
- June 5 through July 28
- Spalding Park Environmental Sciences Elementary School, 4101 Stone Ave.
- Serving breakfast 7:45 a.m. - 8:45 a.m.
- Serving lunch 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.
- June 5 through June 30
- Morningside STEM Elementary School, 3601 Bushnell Ave.
- Serving breakfast 7:45 a.m. - 8:45 a.m.
- Serving lunch 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.
- June 5 - July 28
- Perry Creek Elementary School, 3601 Country Club Blvd.
- Serving breakfast 7:45 a.m. - 8:45 a.m.
- Serving lunch 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.
- June 5 - June 30
- West Middle School, 3301 W. 19th
- Serving breakfast 7:45 a.m. - 8:45 a.m.
- Serving lunch 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.
- June 5 - June 30
- West High School, 2001 Casselman St.
- Serving breakfast 7:45 a.m. - 8:45 a.m.
- Serving lunch 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.
- June 5 - June 30
- Hunt Elementary School, 2002 Nebraska St.
- Serving breakfast 7:45 a.m. - 8:45 a.m.
- Serving lunch 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.
- June 5 - July 28
- East Middle School, 5401 Lorraine Ave.
- Serving breakfast 7:45 a.m. - 8:45 a.m.
- Serving lunch 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.
- June 5 - June 30
- East High School, 3200 Cypress St.
- Serving breakfast 7:45 a.m. - 8:45 a.m.
- Serving lunch 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.
- June 5 - June 30
- North High School, 4200 Cheyenne Blvd.
- Serving breakfast 7:45 a.m. - 8:45 a.m.
- Serving lunch from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.
- June 5 - June 30
- Evergreen Village, 5309 Hwy 75 N.
- Serving breakfast 7:45 a.m. - 8:45 a.m.
- Serving lunch 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.
- June 5 - July 28
- Lyons Park, W. 1st & John St.,
- Serving lunch 10:30 a.m. - 11:15 a.m. (mobile food bus)
- June 5 - July 28, 2023
- Children’s Launch Pad Museum, 623 Pearl St.
- Serving lunch 11:30 a.m. -12:15 p.m. (mobile food bus)
- June 5 - July 28
- Lewis Pool, 1621 Sioux Trail
- Serving lunch 12:30 p.m. -1 p.m. (mobile food bus)
- June 5 - July 28
- Dale Street Park, 913 15th St.
- Serving lunch 12:30 p.m. -1 p.m. (mobile food bus)
- June 5 - July 28
- Rosehill Park, 1405 Grandview
- Serving lunch 11:30 am -12:15 pm (mobile food bus)
- June 5 - July 28
- Leeds Splash Pad, 3810 41st St.
- Serving lunch 10:30 a.m. -11:15 p.m. (mobile food bus)
- June 5 - July 28
